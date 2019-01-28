Bruins Place Tuukka Rask On Injured Reserve Amid Flurry Of Transactions

Tuukka Rask will not play Tuesday night in the Boston Bruins’ first game after the NHL All-Star break.

The Bruins announced Monday that Rask has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 19. The veteran goaltender has been dealing with a concussion he suffered during a nasty collision with New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil in Boston’s final game before the break.

The Bruins have recalled netminder Zane McIntyre from Providence on an emergency basis. It’s still unclear how long Rask will be sidelined, but Jaroslav Halak will be tasked with serving as Boston’s No. 1 goalie in his absence.

The Bruins also announced Monday that forwards Ryan Donato and Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson have been assigned to Providence. Forwards Peter Cehlarik and Trent Frederic have been recalled from the Baby B’s.

