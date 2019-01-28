Patriots’ 2019 Over/Under Win Total To Stand Here, ESPN Predicts

ESPN’s crystal ball has revealed oddsmakers will expect the New England Patriots’ good times to keep rolling next season.

Las Vegas bookmakers will set the over/under of Patriots regular-season wins in 2019 at 12, according to ESPN’s BIll Barnwell. He believes the lines for the over will be +125, while the under will stand at -145.

Barnwell explains why he expects Las Vegas to peg the Pats at 12 victories:

They’re the Patriots. They won 12 or more games in eight consecutive seasons before 2018, and the only reason they didn’t get to 12 wins was because the Dolphins beat them on a laterals play with all zeros on the clock. Yes, they will be in some level of flux. Rob Gronkowski might retire. Stephen Gostkowski, Trey Flowers and Trent Brown are unrestricted free agents. Tom Brady is going to be a year older. They’re likely going to lose defensive coordinator Brian Flores to Miami.

You know what? I have faith Bill Belichick will figure it out, because Bill Belichick always figures it out. They’re going to fall to earth one day, but it probably won’t be in 2019.

With the Patriots set to play in their third consecutive Super Bowl on Sunday, and figureheads Belichick and Brady almost certain to return, who will bet against them following this season with another fine campaign?

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images