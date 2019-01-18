Celtics Vs. Grizzlies Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online:

The Boston Celtics look to start a new win streak Friday night when they welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to TD Garden.

The Celtics halted their losing streak at three Wednesday with an impressive win over the Toronto Raptors. The Grizzlies, meanwhile, have dropped nine of their last 10.

This will be the final regular-season meeting between the two teams. Boston earned a 112-103 victory in Memphis on Dec. 29.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Grizzlies online:

When: Friday, Jan. 18 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Justin Ford/USA TODAY Sports