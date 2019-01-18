Why Jason Whitlock Believes ‘Underdog’ Mindset Is Bad Look For Patriots

The New England Patriots have been playing the “underdog” card ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Technically, they are the underdogs, with Kansas City opening as three-point favorites over New England. But is anyone really counting out the Patriots, who’ve been to eight Super Bowls — winning five — with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick leading the way?

That’s the point Jason Whitlock hammered home Thursday on FS1’s “Speak For Yourself” when discussing the Patriots’ underdog mentality. Whitlock called New England’s approach a “gimmick” and suggested it’s the Patriots’ “first sign of weakness” leading up to Sunday’s showdown in Kansas City.

“To me, this is the first sign of weakness and doubt that I’ve seen from the Patriots and Brady.” @WhitlockJason believes the Patriots' underdog mindset is phony pic.twitter.com/mVO7BLWj06 — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) January 17, 2019

Does Whitlock have a point?

He was alone in his assessment Thursday, as former NFL players Marcellus Wiley, Mark Schlereth and James Harrison (who finished his career with New England last season) all were much more understanding of the Patriots’ motivational tactics with a trip to Super Bowl LIII on the line.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images