Patriots Fans Will Love This AFC Championship Game Wikipedia Change

The New England Patriots certainly are no strangers to the AFC Championship Game.

The Patriots will play in their eighth consecutive AFC title game Sunday when they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. It will mark the 13th time New England has played for the right to go to the Super Bowl in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era.

As such, someone apparently felt the need to issue some alterations to the AFC Championship Game’s Wikipedia page ahead of the highly anticipated Patriots-Chiefs tilt. And after the tweaking sent social media ablaze, the Patriots’ official Twitter account made sure to issue a disclaimer that they weren’t the culprits.

We didn’t write this, we swear. https://t.co/BC0qPpXxhe — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2019

Well played, anonymous Wikipedia editor.

If the Patriots can get past Patrick Mahomes and Co., they will earn their 11th Super Bowl appearance in franchise history.

