Celtics Vs. Magic Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics saw their four-game winning streak snapped Thursday to the Miami Heat, but they’ll have a chance to right the ship Saturday before saying goodbye to the Sunshine State.

Amway Center will play host to a tilt between the visiting Celtics and Orlando Magic on Saturday.

The Celtics will be playing the first game of the official back half of their season, and are looking to put a topsy-turvy, underwhelming first half behind them. The Magic, meanwhile, sit just two games back of eighth place in the Eastern Conference, so some well-timed wins could begin to go a long way.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Magic online:

When: Thursday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images