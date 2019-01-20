Charlie McAvoy, Brad Marchand React To Collision That Led To Tuukka Rask’s Exit

There was a big scare at TD Garden late in the first period of Saturday night’s Boston Bruins game.

As Filip Chytil scored the New York Rangers’ first goal, he was body checked by Charlie McAvoy right into Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. Chytil made contact with Rask’s head, and the netminder then hit the upper post, causing his mask to come off and the net to dislodge.

After a few moments on the ice, Rask was helped off and did not return to the 3-2 loss after getting diagnosed with a concussion.

