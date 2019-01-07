Cody Parkey’s Wikipedia Page Savagely Changed After Missed Field Goal

Wikipedia can be a cruel, dark place — albeit for briefs amount of time.

And if Cody Parkey didn’t know that before, he sure does now.

The Chicago Bears kick double-doinked a field goal Sunday night in the closing seconds of his team’s NFC Wild Card Round matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. The kick would’ve given the Bears a two-point lead with five seconds remaining, but instead Chicago watched Nick Foles and the Eagles leave Soldier Field with a wild 16-15 victory.

Shortly after the now-infamous miss, Parkey’s Wikipedia page received a predictably brutal update.

Check out this tweet from NBC Sports Boston’s Tom Giles:

Internet moves fast. But that’s just cold. pic.twitter.com/cCZDOE7SyN — Tom Giles (@TomGilesNBCS) January 7, 2019

Parkey’s page has been restored to a (relatively) accurate state — for now.

The 26-year-old has received a ton of criticism for missing the field goal, most notably from former NFL head coach Rex Ryan. However, everyone seems to be conveniently forgetting that the kick was tipped by Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo/USA TODAY Sports Images