Colin Cowherd Points Out Blatant Bias In Media’s ‘Lasergate’ Coverage

Can you imagine what people would be saying if it was Patrick Mahomes who had a laser shined on him at Gillette Stadium?

That’s the question Colin Cowherd is asking.

In case you haven’t heard, the NFL is investigating a video that clearly shows a green light/laser shining on Tom Brady during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs. Few are suggesting the Chiefs are behind the sketchy behavior — but that’s not the point.

If the roles were reversed, you just know the phrase “lasergate” already would be a thing, and people would be saying that Patriots fans are just like the team itself: “cheaters.” Furthermore, there’s every reason to believe the incident would be getting round-the-clock coverage on ESPN and virtually every other sports network.

And Cowherd has a problem with that.

Watch him discuss the blatant media bias during Tuesday’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” episode:

"Can you imagine the media coverage if this happened to Patrick Mahomes in Foxborough? It's literally not being covered, proving the bias against New England."@ColinCowherd reacts to the report a laser was flashed at Tom Brady in KC pic.twitter.com/PCULSk8OOH — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 22, 2019

Hard to argue with him.

Sure you could make the case that the Patriots have earned such bias, given their past transgressions. Of course, you also could make the case that Spygate, and especially Deflategate,” were wildly overblown topics that to this day are covered unfairly.

(That’s not rabbit hole we feel like going down again.)

We’ll just have to wait and see what the NFL’s investigation produces, and how long it takes. But let’s be real: It probably will wrap up quickly and offer nothing conclusive or interesting — because why would the NFL waste its times pursuing silly, pointless dead end that had no outcome on the game?

For now, the biggest losers in this infant fiasco are the hypocritical fans, media members and talking heads who refuse to talk about it.

