Bettor Suffers Epic Meltdown After Cowboys Fails To Cover Vs. Seahawks

Thoughts and condolences to all those who suffered bad beats Saturday night.

Actually, nevermind — you reap what you sow.

The Dallas Cowboys entered the their NFC Wild Card Round matchup with the Seattle Seahawks as 2 1/2-point home favorites. And those who picked Dallas to cover were sitting pretty late in the fourth quarter, as the Cowboys held a 24-14 lead over Seattle with under two minutes to play.

But then Russell Wilson completed a 7-yard touchdown pass to J.D. McKissic to narrow Dallas’ lead to 24-20. Everything was chill, though, as a Seahawks extra point still would’ve left the Cowboys up by three.

There was just one problem, however, as Seattle field goal kicker Sebastian Janikowski left the game in the second quarter after injuring his thigh on a 57-yard field goal attempt. That left the kicking duties to punter Michael Dickson, who couldn’t split the uprights if one was in Los Angeles and the other in Boston.

Consequently, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll elected to go for the two-point conversion, and running back Chris Carson easily converted. And that, as they say, is a “bad beat.”

That brings famous sports bettor Stu Feiner, who suffered a total meltdown after the Seahawks converted the two-point try. Feiner apparently lost $50,000 because of the wild finish.

(You can click here to watch the NSFW video.)

Yikes.

Given that sports betting likely will be legalized nationwide in the coming years, many fans soon will feel Feiner’s pain. In the meantime, his betting woes will serve both as entertainment and as a reminder to never bet on the ‘Boys.

Thumbnail photo via Shane Roper/USA TODAY Sports Images