Enjoy These Clips Of Julian Edelman Mic’d Up In Patriots-Chargers Game

Julian Edelman was an animal Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Chargers.

But the New England Patriots receiver was a pretty nice guy, too.

NFL Films on Tuesday shared clips from the upcoming episode of Showtime’s “Inside the NFL,” which will give fans behind-the-scenes looks at the weekend’s divisional-round games. And, as is often the case in mic’d-up videos of the Patriots, Edelman is a standout.

Check out this video:

That’s not the trash-talking Edelman that Patriots fans are used to.

Edelman and the Patriots now are preparing for their AFC Championship Game matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. If New England wants to advance to yet another Super Bowl, it will need Edelman to bring his A-game to Arrowhead Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images