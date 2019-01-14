Here’s What Alshon Jeffery Had To Say After Dropped Pass In Eagles Loss

The Philadelphia Eagles run to defend last year’s Super Bowl victory is done. And it passed right through Alshon Jeffery’s hands.
With the Eagles driving down the field with just under 2:00 remaining in the fourth quarter and trailing the Saints 20-14, Jeffery had a Nick Foles pass slip through his fingers and into the grasp of New Orleans defensive back Marshon Lattimore for an interception that effectively closed the book on a Philly repeat.
After the game, Jeffery handled the drop with class, and took responsibility for the loss.
“I gotta make that play. That’s on me, I’ll take that loss. That’s on me. Let all my teammates down. To the city of Philadelphia, that’s on me,” Jeffery said via ESPN’s Tim McManus. “Hey, I wanted this just as bad as them guys, things like that happen. It happens to the best of us. We’ll move on. It hurts right now, but I guarantee we’ll be back next year for sure.”
(You can watch Jeffery’s post-game reaction here)
Many of Jeffery’s teammates were quick to support the wide receiver, pointing out his role in last season’s Super Bowl win over the New England Patriots. Foles was seen consoling Jeffery on the sidelines.
Eagles Coach Doug Pederson does not want one play to define his star wide receiver.
Jeffery had just two drops all season while hauling in 65 catches for 843 yards and six touchdowns.
It was also revealed after the game that the 28-year-old was playing through a considerable amount of pain in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round game, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.
It’s safe to say Jeffery has had better Sundays. But he deserves some credit for the way he handled the media storm.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
