Here’s Your First Look At Patriots’ Jerseys For Super Bowl LIII Vs. Rams

The New England Patriots sure have gotten used to playing on the first Sunday in February.

The Patriots will appear in their ninth Super Bowl since 2002 when they square off against the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 in Atlanta.

New England already is guaranteed to keep one streak alive when it takes the Mercedes-Benz Stadium turf. The Patriots will rock their white jerseys in the Super Bowl for a third straight season, and Friday, the team’s official Twitter account shared a glimpse of the threads.

The Patriots are 3-2 in franchise history when wearing their white jerseys on football’s biggest stage, but a handful of uniform tidbits makes it seem as though history will be on New England’s side against Los Angeles.

And if there are no turf stains on Tom Brady’s jersey come game’s end, there’s a good chance the Pats will be the last team standing.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports