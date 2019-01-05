How Antonio Brown Feels About Peter King Removing Him From All-Pro Ballot

Antonio Brown is not happy with Peter King.

Brown, as you might have heard, went rogue last week, prompting the Pittsburgh Steelers to bench the star wideout for their season finale. In the days since, Brown reportedly has requested a trade, and the Steelers are considering granting his wish.

Brown’s bafflingly selfish behavior led Pro Football Talk’s Peter King to remove the 30-year-old from his All-Pro ballot. It was a predictably emotional and over-the-top move from the longtime NFL reporter. Brown, a four-time All-Pro, did not make this year’s team.

Brown reacted to King’s decision in a tweet Saturday morning.

System where you have no leverage https://t.co/Uhu4GTt4cl — Antonio Brown (@AB84) January 5, 2019

Make of all that what you will.

What the Steelers elect to do with Brown will be one of the premier storylines of the NFL offseason. The seven-time Pro Bowler will turn 31 in July.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images