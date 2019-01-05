Rockets GM Can’t Be Serious With This Preposterous James Harden Take

James Harden is averaging 33.6 points per game, and has scored at least 40 points in his last five games. He’s a 39 percent 3-point shooter, and is one of the filthiest one-on-one players on Earth.

Simply put: The Houston Rockets guard is the best offensive player in the NBA right now. Harden deserves all the praise he’s been getting, and is well on his way to winning his second consecutive Most Valuable Player award.

But some people — specifically Rockets general manager Daryl Morey — are getting carried away with their love for “The Beard.”

Check out this scorcher Morey unleashed Friday morning:

As we said, Harden is a great player. And he might just be the best offensive player of his generation.

But best offensive player of all time? Now that’s a massive stretch.

