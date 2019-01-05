Colts Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch AFC Wild Card Round Game Online

The NFL playoffs will kick off with an AFC South showdown.

The Indianapolis Colts — who secured the final postseason berth with a Week 17 win over the Tennessee Titans — will head to Houston to take on the Texans at NRG Stadium in a Wild Card round tilt.

Both teams had similar paths to the postseason: slow starts in September, followed by an absolute tear through much the rest of the season. The two sides split their season series, with the road team winning both games.

Here’s how to watch Colts vs. Texans:

Start Time: Sunday, Jan. 5, at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images