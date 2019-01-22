Julian Edelman Reveals Source Of Motivation To Tom Brady After AFC Title Win

Julian Edelman always has been a selfless player, and the veteran wide receiver made that notion even more abundantly clear Sunday night.

Edelman was Tom Brady’s favorite target in the AFC Championship Game, catching seven passes for 96 yards in the New England Patriots’ overtime win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The 32-year-old’s latest big game comes on the heels of monster nine-catch, 151-yard performance against the Los Angeles Chargers. Edelman altered the NFL record books in the divisional round but had no interest in basking in the achievement.

Following the Patriots’ win over the Chiefs, some behind-the-scenes footage captured Brady rejoicing with his teammates in the locker room. While the video largely featured colorful congratulatory messages, it also captured an emotional scene featuring the 41-year-old QB and his top wideout.

After reminding Brady of the work that still needs to be done, Edelman explained how he’s driven by his longtime signal-caller.

“That’s why I play,” Edelman said. “I want to make you best. I don’t f—ing care, that’s why I play.”

Now that’s a great teammate.

The case can be that Brady already is the greatest football player who’s ever lived, but a sixth Lombardi Trophy would make it undeniable.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports