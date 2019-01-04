Kawhi Leonard Booed Heavily In Return To Spurs As Member Of Raptors

Kawhi Leonard was not-so-warmly welcomed back to San Antonio on Thursday night when his new team, the Toronto Raptors, took on the Spurs.

The superstar forward was traded from the Spurs to the Raptors in July after rumors were rampant about a rift between Leonard and head coach Gregg Popovich and the team that dated back to 2016. Danny Green, who spent eight seasons with San Antonio, also was welcomed back to AT&T Center.

The duo had a video tribute for them prior to the game:

The Spurs honor Kawhi Leonard & Danny Green in their return to San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/03CYlOiEzD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 4, 2019

Once starting lineups were announced, however, the crowd let Leonard hear it after giving a warm ovation to Green.

Have a look and listen:

Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green get introduced in San Antonio as members of the Raptors. pic.twitter.com/enErTW5ztu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 4, 2019

Ruthless.

We’re sure Leonard likely will hear more boos throughout the night while he’s on the court.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images