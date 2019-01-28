NCAA Basketball Rankings: Tennessee Holds No. 1 Spot In Latest AP Poll

The Tennessee Volunteers still are atop the NCAA men’s basketball mountain.

Tennessee responded to receiving the program’s first No. 1 ranking since the 2007-2008 season by going 2-0 last week. As a result, the Vols remain in the top spot in the latest AP Top 25 poll, which released Monday morning.

Here’s the top 10:

🚨The latest college basketball AP Poll is out 🚨 1. Tennessee

2. Duke

3. Virginia

4. Gonzaga

5. Michigan

6. Michigan State

7. Kentucky

8. Nevada

9. North Carolina

10. Marquette — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 28, 2019

The top six is the same as it was last week, while Kentucky rose one spot and Nevada dropped one spot. North Carolina and Marquette each rose two spots in the rankings.

Here are some highlights from the top 25:

POLL ALERT: Tennessee stays at No. 1 in AP Top 25 as top six remain unchanged; No. 15 Louisville makes big jump. See the full poll: https://t.co/GaYNzJhggF pic.twitter.com/LxAUzQavlt — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) January 28, 2019

No. 15 Louisville made the biggest jump, rising eight spots after a 2-0 week that included a win over then-No. 21 NC State.

Don’t look now, but the NCAA Tournament is just a little over a month away.

