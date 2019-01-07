NFL Rumors: Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing With These NFL Teams, Leaving USC?

The Kliff Kingsbury era at USC may be done before he even steps foot on the sidelines.

Kingsbury agreed to a deal with the Trojans to be their offensive coordinator/quarterback coach in early December after he was fired from his head coaching duties at Texas Tech in November. It originally was reported USC blocked Kingsbury from interviewing with the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals for their positions at head coach.

But it turns out the 39-year-old reportedly is going to see what the Jets and Cardinals have to offer him.

I’m hearing Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with NFL teams, which likely means he has resigned as USC offensive coordinator. USC was blocking him from interviewing foe NFL head coaching openings @NFLonFOX — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 7, 2019

SOURCE #USC OC/QB coach Kliff Kingsbury is meeting with the New York Jets now regarding their head coaching vacancy. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 7, 2019

The #AZCardinals, who have been waiting to talk with HC candidate Kliff Kingsbury, are now able to do so, I’m told. He’s still employed at USC, per team official, still on their website. It seems USC open the door here. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 7, 2019

Kingsbury certainly is a desirable coach given his age and the amount of young quarterbacks there are in the league. But he also could appeal to the New England Patriots if Josh McDaniels does indeed leave this offseason. Kingsbury’s “Air Raid” offense would provide a big boost to the Pats’ offense that struggled at times this year and he’s also a big fan of quarterback Tom Brady.

While Kingsbury could stay put at USC given he hasn’t resigned, he certainly seems to be the guy at least two NFL teams want running their squads come the 2019 season.

Thumbnail photo via Sep 8, 2018; Lubbock, TX, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Kliff Kingsbury during the game against the Lamar Cardinals at Jones AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports