NFL Rumors: Patrick Mahomes Could Ink Record-Breaking Deal In 2020

Patrick Mahomes certainly has made a name for himself this NFL season, and he may be getting rewarded in 2020.

Mahomes helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to a 12-4 regular-season record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC and now is just one win away from reaching Super Bowl LIII.

The Chiefs seem to know what they have in the 23-year-old and reportedly plan to pay him accordingly. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing league sources, Mahomes could receive a whopping $200 million extension.

“Because Mahomes has showed great talent and the salary cap rises each year, sources believe that his deal will top $200 million in total, making him the first NFL player to reach such lofty financial heights,” Schefter writes. “Of course, what will be more important to Mahomes and the Chiefs will be how the deal is structured and how much money is guaranteed.”

While there are no reports on how long the extension will be, we can bet it will keep Mahomes in Kansas City for quite some time. The quarterback had an incredibly strong debut campaign as the Chiefs signal-caller, passing for 5,097 yards with a league-leading 50 touchdowns.

Mahomes will look to add to his impressive résumé Sunday when the Chiefs take on the New England Patriots at Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC Championship Game.

