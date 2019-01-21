Saints Fans Literally Brought House Down During NFC Championship Game

Sean Payton asked New Orleans Saints fans to bring the noise to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the NFC Championship.
And even though the Los Angeles Rams pulled off a 26-23 overtime victory to advance to Super Bowl LIII, Saints fans certainly gave the Rams offense all they could, making a ton of noise and seemingly bringing down the house.
Or perhaps quite literally.
Apparently, decibels levels got so high, that small parts of the ceiling near the media room at the Superdome came crashing down, according to NOLA.com’s Julie Boudwin.
Who Dat nation certainly knows how to throw a party.
Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images
