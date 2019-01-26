Patriots Practice Report: Perfect Attendance At Final Foxboro Practice Of Season

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots hit the field Saturday for their final home practice of the 2018 season. And once again, they had perfect attendance from the entire 53-man roster and practice squad.

The Patriots are scheduled to fly to Atlanta on Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

Perfect attendance at the Patriots’ final Foxboro practice of the season. Plane to Atlanta leaves tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/rayh5XBFbF — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 26, 2019

No Patriots player has missed a practice since before the team’s first-round bye, making this New England’s ninth consecutive fully attended session. The team will practice at Georgia Tech next week in preparation for next Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Strong warmup playlist at practice today. “Bad Boys for Life” (the soundtrack to Brady’s latest postgame Instagram) into new J. Cole. pic.twitter.com/dLedrGutJr — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 26, 2019

The Patriots did not have a single player listed on their injury report this week.

Thumbnail photo via Zack Cox/NESN.com