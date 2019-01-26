Rob Parker Denies Evidence, Insists Patriots Are Product Of Weak Division

Rob Parker is a special brand of nincompoop.

The FS1 talking head has become the poster boy for anti-New England Patriots vitriol, regularly spewing nonsense in an attempt to discredit the organization’s incredible accomplishments. It’s become increasingly difficult to ignore Parker’s monumental stupidity, especially when the Patriots themselves go after him ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

One of Parker’s favorite arguments is that the Patriots are a product of playing in the AFC East, or, as he likes to call it, the “AFC Least.” There’s no denying New England benefits from playing in a wretched division, but the notion that Tom Brady and Co. would be nothing without the AFC East was resoundingly disproven Friday by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Check out these stats:

Perspective on the Patriots and the idea that playing in the AFC East has fueled their success. pic.twitter.com/cg0lyMhh8J — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 25, 2019

Yeah, hard to argue with those numbers.

But Parker tried, of course.

Those numbers don’t matter. They are phony. Winning division 14 of last 15 years is mostly the key to their success. https://t.co/Leg64gF7PA — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 26, 2019

The NFL values winning the division more than anything in current playoff system. It’s a fact. https://t.co/AO7l6X9Uv9 — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) January 26, 2019

We’re not sure numbers can be “phony.” They’re just, you know, numbers.

But hey, whatever helps Parker sleep in his bed of delusion at night.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images