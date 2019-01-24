Patriots Practice Report: Streak Of Perfect Attendance Continues Ahead Of Super Bowl

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots once again had every player present and accounted for Thursday as they returned to the practice field ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

The Patriots have had perfect attendance at each practice since Jan. 9 — the Wednesday before their divisional-round playoff win over the Los Angeles Chargers. They did not have a single player listed on their first pre-Super Bowl injury report, which was released Wednesday.

Heavy wind and rain pushed Thursday’s practice inside the Empower Field House. This year’s Super Bowl also will be held indoors at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Perfect attendance today at the Patriots’ first pre-Super Bowl practice. Heavy wind and rain outside putting a beating on the field house walls. pic.twitter.com/paWXCkqKAY — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 24, 2019

The Patriots, who defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, will practice in Foxboro this week before departing for Atlanta on Sunday. They’re preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams, who knocked off the New Orleans Saints to claim the NFC crown.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports