‘Blue Sweater Guy’ Heroically Tried To De-Escalate Jazz-Nuggets Fight

Remember when Metta World Peace (formally known as Ron Artest) and other members of the Indiana Pacers jumped into the crowd and fought a bunch of Detroit Pistons fans? Well, the opposite thing happened Wednesday night between the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets — thanks to an ever-vigilant Utah fan.

In the first quarter of Wednesday’s contest, Utah’s Derrick Favors and Denver’s Mason Plumlee got into a little skirmish after the two got tangled up on the previous play. This led to a shoving match and a scrum under the basket.

While the two big men were fighting and their teammates came to their aid, luckily for everyone involved “blue sweater guy” attempted to diffuse the situation.

Watch the brave fan’s moment here.

Nuggets reporter Katy Winge caught up with him after the game and learned that peacekeeping wasn’t exactly what was on his mind.

“Look, I wanted to intervene, to get in there,” said sweater guy.” “But I also know Mason Plumlee would’ve kicked my ass. I am a Jazz fan.”

If only they had you at the Palace of Auburn Hills, sweater guy.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images