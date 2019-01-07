Patriots Took Advantage Of Extra Prep Time On Chargers Sunday Night

FOXBORO, Mass. — Technology is an amazing thing. While the Los Angeles Chargers still were on a six-hour flight from Baltimore to Los Angeles, some New England Patriots players had already fired up their iPads to study film on their divisional-round opponent.

The Patriots play the Chargers, who beat the Ravens 23-17 on wild-card weekend, on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the divisional-round of the playoffs.

“As soon as you knew who we played, it’s an opportunity to get a head start on them,” safety Duron Harmon said Monday. “They’re a great football team and as much as you can get an advantage, it will be good for you.”

“We’ve got our iPads, and that’s a good thing about technology nowadays. It’s so easy to watch film at any time. Any time you need to, the iPad’s at your expense. It’s on you to use it.”

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore also said he started watching Chargers film Sunday on his iPad. Quarterback Tom Brady said he was up all night studying LA’s defense.

Other defensive players took another approach, watching the game live to look for tendencies. Defensive tackle Adam Butler was one of those players rewinding his DVR to get a first look at Los Angeles.

“I could pick up on their snap count, pick up on the tempo and stuff like that,” Butler said. “I picked up some stuff about how the offensive line blocks. I’m not going to get too specific, but I was able to pick up things in that aspect. I was able to pick up where (Chargers quarterback Philip) Rivers tries to go in max blitzes and stuff like that. He may not go to the same areas against us, but it’s still good information to know. I kind of picked up how they identify the protection and which ways they’ll go versus certain looks and stuff like that. I picked up a pretty good amount.”

Defensive end Deatrich Wise and linebacker Elandon Roberts were among other players who watched the game live to get an initial read on the Chargers.

The Chargers will have to board another six-hour flight from Los Angeles to New England this weekend. They’re forced to play at 10 a.m. PST for the second playoff game in a row.

