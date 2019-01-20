Rams Vs. Saints Live Stream: Watch NFC Championship Game Online

Far and away the two best teams in the NFC will go head-to-head Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Los Angeles Rams will visit the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Championship Game as the two sides duke it out for the opportunity to represent their conference in Super Bowl LIII.

The second-seeded Rams beat the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round, while the Saints knocked off the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles the next day. These two heavyweights already have met this season, with the Saints winning 45-35 at home.

Here’s how to watch Rams vs. Saints:

Start Time: Sunday, Jan. 20, at 3:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV | Yahoo! | FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images