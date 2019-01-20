Julian Edelman Shares Crazy Cartoon Hype Video For Patriots-Chiefs Game

Julian Edelman’s AFC Championship Game hype video is a weird one, to say the least.

Sunday’s game at Arrowhead Stadium will be played under a lunar eclipse known as the “Super Blood Wolf Moon.” The rare phenomenon served as inspiration for Edelman, who dropped a bizarre clip before his New England Patriots take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Take a look:

Lol, OK then.

Edelman’s hype video came shortly after a memorable offering from Tom Brady, who enlisted several Boston legends for his latest social media masterpiece. Patriots running back Sony Michel also got in the act Sunday with a hype video of his own.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images