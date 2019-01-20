This Ominous Stat Illustrates Patriots’ Underdog Status Vs. Chiefs

If the New England Patriots are to beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, they’ll have to do something only two teams in NFL history have done before.

The Patriots were a poor road team this season, and will have to beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium if they want to advance to Super Bowl LIII. And, well, let’s just say history is on New England’s side.

Check out this stat from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Patriots went 3-5 on the road this season, which doesn't bode well for their chances today. Out of the 104 teams to reach the Super Bowl, only 2 of them (1.9%) had a losing record on the road in that regular season (2008 Cardinals, 2010 Packers). — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2019

Yeah, those aren’t good odds.

Admittedly, this is some bad news ahead of the AFC Championship. But if Patriots fans are looking for sources of optimism, might we suggest the latest hype video from quarterback Tom Brady.

