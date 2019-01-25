Rob Parker Continues To Rip Tom Brady, Patriots After Lucky AFC Championship Win

Rob Parker is on some weird, stupid crusade against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, and although Bill Belichick, Brady and the Pats keep dealing him Ls, he keeps coming back for more.

After New England defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, the Patriots crack social media team posted a video trolling Parker, who famously said Brady wouldn’t make another Super Bowl after the Patriots lost to the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLVI.

Brady is now off to his fourth Super Bowl since Parker’s ignorant claim, but all the losses haven’t stopped him from spewing nonsense about the 41-year-old quarterback. On Thursday, Parker went on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” and once again attacked Brady as the “luckiest of all time” and pointed to the putrid AFC East as the reason for Brady and Belichick’s continued success.

Oh, he also took a shot at Josh McDaniels and credited the Patriots’ AFC Championship Game win to the Chiefs’ shortcomings, as he saw them.

"Tom Brady is the L.O.A.T. He's the luckiest of all time." @RobParkerFS1 has one simple message before he heads off to Mexico 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/B5dEReUMSx — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 24, 2019

Rare form.

Parker better actually move to a new country if the Brady and the Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3.

