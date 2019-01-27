Saints’ Cameron Jordan Calls Out NFL, Referees With T-Shirt At Pro Bowl

Another shot was taken towards the referees of last week’s NFC Championship Game on Sunday.

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan showed up to the Pro Bowl in Orlando wearing a t-shirt that said: “Blow whistles, not games.” The shirt also says “Make calls, not apologies” in smaller text.

Following their loss to the Los Angeles Rams, the Saints made sure the officials knew exactly how they felt about the missed call. Head coach Sean Payton called for more extensive replay in wake of his team effectively being robbed of a trip to the Super Bowl.

Out of the seven Saints named to the Pro Bowl, only four chose to play including Jordan.

Last week’s NFC Championship Game was one of the most controversial games in NFL history and as a result, the NFL is considering making pass interference reviewable, with rule-change discussions reportedly taking place this offseason. Jordan certainly would appreciate reviewable plays as the missed call doomed New Orleans’ shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

