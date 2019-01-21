Stephon Gilmore, Marcus Cannon Provide Early Assessment Of Rams

FOXBORO, Mas.. — Fresh off a thrilling AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the New England Patriots now have their eyes set on the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams reached Super Bowl LIII via a controversial win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Los Angeles boasts a number of high-end players on both sides of the ball, and New England knows it will have its hands full.

Offensive lineman Marcus Cannon gave a scouting report of the Rams’ defense Monday afternoon.

“They got (Aaron) Donald, (Ndamukong) Suh and (Dante) Fowler. They got a good bunch of guys on defense,” Cannon said. “It’s definitely going to take as much film study as taken in the last couple weeks and maybe more.”

All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore provided a quick rundown of LA’s offensive weapons.

“They got a lot of great receivers,” Gilmore said. “They’re in the position they’re in for a reason, so it could be a big challenge for us.”

With just under two weeks until Super Sunday, the Pats surely will be looking through quite a bit of film for ways to slow the Rams.

