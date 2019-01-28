Super Bowl LIII Features Texting Buddies Bill Belichick, Sean McVay

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick famously can’t remember the name of a single social media app, but apparently, he’s well-versed in texting.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed to NBC Sports’ Peter King that Belichick texts him all the time. The Patriots and Rams will square off Sunday in Super Bowl LIII.

“But now I’ve gotten to know Bill — we talked at the combine last year — so that’s been cool,” McVay told King. “He was really great in the conversation we had, really enlightening.

“This is wild: This season, he has basically texted me after every one of our games. After we beat Minnesota in September, he texted, ‘Man, you guys are really explosive and impressive and fun to watch. Congratulations — keep it rolling.’ For him to even take the time to say congrats, it’s pretty cool. That’s one of the things I like about our business, our fraternity of coaches. As competitive as it is, guys find time to share when they can. I’m still young, still figuring it out. That stuff’s been really helpful to me.”

Belichick, 66, has been coaching for 43 NFL seasons. McVay, 33, has been coaching for 10 NFL seasons. Belichick won his first Super Bowl with the New York Giants one day after McVay’s first birthday. Belichick first became an NFL head coach when McVay was just five years old.

Belichick’s oldest child, daughter Amanda, is older than McVay. Belichick’s oldest son Stephen, who’s the Patriots’ safeties coach, is just a year younger than McVay.

