This Crazy Deshaun Watson Stat Shows How Good QB Has Been In Football Career

by on Sat, Jan 5, 2019 at 8:13PM

Something happened to Deshaun Watson in Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts that hasn’t occurred since he was a teenager.

The Houston Texans quarterback and Co. lost to the Colts 21-7 at NRG Stadium, ending their 2018 NFL season and an impressive streak held by Watson since his high school days.

Incredible, especially considering Watson entered this season coming off a torn ACL — the second he suffered in a four-year span — that shortened his rookie year.

While the Texans won’t be traveling to Gillette Stadium next week to take on the New England Patriots, the signal-caller certainly has a bright NFL future ahead of him.

