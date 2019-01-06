This Crazy Deshaun Watson Stat Shows How Good QB Has Been In Football Career

Something happened to Deshaun Watson in Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts that hasn’t occurred since he was a teenager.

The Houston Texans quarterback and Co. lost to the Colts 21-7 at NRG Stadium, ending their 2018 NFL season and an impressive streak held by Watson since his high school days.

This is the 1st game Deshaun Watson has started at QB and lost by more than 1 score since high school. pic.twitter.com/WhvJcp9ERp — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) January 6, 2019

Incredible, especially considering Watson entered this season coming off a torn ACL — the second he suffered in a four-year span — that shortened his rookie year.

While the Texans won’t be traveling to Gillette Stadium next week to take on the New England Patriots, the signal-caller certainly has a bright NFL future ahead of him.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images