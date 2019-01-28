This Graphic Shows How Lame, Uninteresting Super Bowl Logos Have Become

There was a time when Super Bowl logos were cool, fresh and unpredictable.

Those days are over, however, and they’ve been over for quite a while.

The logo for Super Bowl LIII, which will be played between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, is the latest dud in what’s become a decade of suck. In fact, you have to go back to Super Bowl XLIV (New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts in 2010) to find the last example of a remotely interesting logo.

Take a look at this graphic, which includes every Super Bowl logo:

Super Bowl logos use to be fun and creative. Now they’re boring and predictable pic.twitter.com/OvHGCKmXvV — Joe! (@JoeCulotta) January 28, 2019

We understand that the NFL wants a cleaner, more marketing-friendly logo, but that doesn’t mean all creativity has to be abandoned.

As for which logos are the best, we’re partial to Super Bowl XLIII (1978) and XXXII (1997). You really can’t go wrong with anything from the late 1970s to mid-1990s, though.

