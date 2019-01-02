Twitter Has Field Day With Bevo Charging At Uga Before Sugar Bowl

There’s no love lost between Bevo and Uga.
Prior to the 2019 Sugar Bowl between the Texas Longhorns and Georgia Bulldogs, a little mascot meetup was arranged. Innocuous enough, right?
Well, that meetup turned into a dustup.
Bevo, a steer, didn’t appear to take kindly to Uga, an English bulldog.
You can see another angle of the fiasco here.
It didn’t take long for Twitter to react to Bevo seeing red (literally), with many folks lauding Uga’s ability to read the blitz.
The good news is that Uga is fine, but the point remains that this seemed like a really, really bad idea from the start.
Bevo’s energy certainly translated to the gridiron though, as the Longhorns jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter.
Thumbnail photo via John Gutierrez/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP