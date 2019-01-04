UConn Women’s Basketball Ends Unreal Streaks In Loss To Baylor

All things eventually end, even the University of Connecticut women’s basketball team’s winning ways.

The Huskies lost 68-57 to Baylor on Thursday night at Ferrell Center, ending their regular-season winning streak at 126 games over four-plus years. As Baylor and the home fans heartily celebrated their win over the top-ranked team in the country, UConn head coach Geno Auriemma reflected on his team’s rare regular-season setback.

“What is disappointing for me (is) not that we lost,” Auriemma said, per The Associated Press. “How long did you think you were going to win every game in the regular season, 10 years?

“So I’m not surprised that we lost, but it was disappointing that we struggled so much on the offensive end.”

UConn’s last regular-season defeat came on Nov. 14, 2014, when it fell to Stanford 88-86 in overtime.

“Stanford in 2014. Think about that,” Auriemma said.

Thursday’s game was UConn’s first regular-season loss in regulation time since Feb. 18, 2013, ending a run of 163 games.

UConn will open its American Athletic Conference schedule on Sunday at Houston. The Huskies last lost consecutive games in 1993, spanning 937 contests.

That’s one streak no one should expect will end this weekend.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images