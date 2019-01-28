Watch Jason Witten Break Pro Bowl Trophy During Postgame Presentation

The Pro Bowl isn’t exactly the greatest sporting event to watch.

The AFC won it’s third straight Pro Bowl by a score of 26-7 on Sunday in Orlando. After the game, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and New York Jets safety Jamal Adams were presented with the trophy.

Well, kind of.

When trying to award the trophy, ESPN’s Jason Witten ended up breaking the hardware, prompting a pretty funny reaction out of Adams.

(Click here to watch the video.)

Life isn’t always easy for broadcasters, even when the game doesn’t matter.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images