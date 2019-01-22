Watch This Chilling Oral History Of Roy Halladay’s NLDS No-Hitter

For a long stretch, Roy Halladay was the most reliable starting pitcher in Major League Baseball.

Halladay, who died in a plane crash in 2017, was one of four elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday, receiving 85.4 percent of the vote to earn his enshrinement in Cooperstown.

While “Doc” was known mostly for his workhorse mentality, his most memorable performance came in the 2010 National League Divisional Series, when Halladay, in his first postseason start at age 33, no-hit the Cincinatti Reds in his first postseason start as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Before the ballot was released on Tuesday, MLB Network released an emotional oral history of Halladay’s no-no featuring Phillies teammates Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard, Chase Utley and Carlos Ruiz and Red slugger Joey Votto.

The video fades out with Halladay tipping his cap to the Philadelphia crowd and Rollins saying: “When you saw him pitch or you saw highlights or you competed against him you felt like you playing against a Hall of Famer, it’s just a matter of time.”

An MLB Network oral history: Roy Halladay's 2010 NLDS no-hitter for the @Phillies. #HOF2019 pic.twitter.com/daXtXdffJh — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) January 22, 2019

Halladay went 203-105 over a 16-year career with a 3.38 ERA over 2,749.1 innings, striking out 2,117 batters. He will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside Mariano Rivera, Edgar Martinez and Mike Mussina on July 21.