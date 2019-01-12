Why Jalen Rose Believes Celtics Lack ‘Toughness,’ Need To Make Trade

The Boston Celtics are exactly midway through their season, and we still don’t know what they are.

Alternating between great, slightly above average and sometimes downright not good, the Celtics are frustrating bunch to get a read on. So, perhaps it’s time to shake things up.

Jalen Rose, for one, believes the Celtics lack a certain degree of toughness, and that a change needs to be made. During Friday’s episode of “Jalen & Jacoby” the former NBA star and current ESPN talking head made a case for why Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge needs to cash in on his treasure trove of assets.

Rose might have a point.

However, the Celtics reportedly are all-in on pursuing a trade for Anthony Davis, but NBA salary cap rules prevent them from doing so until July. The only way Boston could acquire Davis this season is if it trades away Kyrie Irving.

And, well, that’s probably not going to happen.

