Colts Vs. Chiefs Live Stream: Watch AFC Divisional Round Game Online

The Indianapolis Colts rolled right through the AFC Wild Card round, but they’ll face a far taller task in the Divisional round.

The sixth-seeded Colts will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday for a tilt with the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City has lived and died with its electric offense this season, as it has a wildly underwhelming defense. But Indy has a pretty stout defensive group, and Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is playing some of the best football of his life. Because of that, the Chiefs don’t exactly have a walk in the park in store.

Here’s how to watch Colts vs. Chiefs:

Start Time: Sunday, Jan. 12, at 4:35 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images