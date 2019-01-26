Why Rodney Harrison Hopes Tom Brady Retires If He Wins Super Bowl LIII

Could this be Tom Brady’s last hurrah?

One of his former New England Patriots teammates hopes so.

Rodney Harrison won two Super Bowls with Brady during the early 2000s, and the retired safety stayed close with the Patriots quarterback ever since. And should Brady lead New England to a victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Atlanta, Harrison would like to see Brady call it a career.

Here’s what he said Saturday morning during his weekly radio show, via NFL Network’s Mike Giardi:

"As a friend, I'd like to see him win a championship and move on…" – Former #Patriots safety Rodney Harrison taking about Tom Brady this morning on his radio show. — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 26, 2019

While the the thought of Brady retiring on top would represent a storybook ending to a legendary career, Patriots fans likely want to see the 41-year-old continue playing.

Besides, Brady already has said he intends to play next season.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports images