West Ham Vs Liverpool: Reds Held To Draw In Gripping Premier League Game

Liverpool moved into a three-point lead at the top of the Premier League standings Monday night with a 1-1 draw against West Ham United.

Sadio Mane’s swift spin and finish put the away team ahead midway through the first half at London Stadium, but parity was quickly restored by Michail Antonio, who found the net via a post after a short free-kick.

Sadio Mane scores to give Liverpool the lead! pic.twitter.com/d92ZHC9GrZ — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 4, 2019

And just like that West Ham are level! pic.twitter.com/UEW7gFrBMs — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) February 4, 2019

And despite half-chances at either end in the second period, no further additions to the score-sheet materialized, and Jurgen Klopp’s side was forced to settle for a point.

