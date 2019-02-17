2019 Daytona 500 Live Stream: Watch NASCAR Season Opener Online, On TV

The 2019 NASCAR season finally has arrived.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in the 61st running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. As is always the case with “The Great American Race,” NASCAR fans should expect fast, chaotic and entertaining superspeedway racing.

William Byron will start from the pole alongside Hendrick Motorsports teammate Alex Bowman. Kevin Harvick, Joey Logano and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. ill round out the top five. Last year’s winner, Austin Dillon, will start 20th.

Here’s how and when to watch the 2019 Daytona 500 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Feb. 17 at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO: , fuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images