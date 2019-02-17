Red Sox Star J.D. Martinez Reveals Why He’ll Attend White House Visit

When the Boston Red Sox visit the White House on May 9 to celebrate their World Series championship, J.D. Martinez will be there.

Multiple Red Sox players, including Mookie Betts and Jackie Bradley Jr., already have announced they won’t be joining the team in Washington. But Martinez will make the trip, and he sounds excited about the opportunity.

“I believe it’s an honor to go,” Martinez said Sunday during a press conference at Fenway South. ” … That’s our capital, that’s the White House. Not a lot of people get to go there.

“I’m excited about it.”

The White House visit was just one of many topics that Martinez touched on during his first spring training press conference.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images