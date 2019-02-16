AAF Week 2 Live Streams: Watch Saturday’s Games Online

The Alliance of American Football received a little bit of attention in its opening week, and now we’ll see if AAF fever is a real thing.
Week 2 of AAF action will kick off this weekend, with two games Saturday and a pair more Sunday.
In the Saturday matinee, the Salt Lake City Stallions (0-1) will pay a visit to the Birmingham Iron (1-0). Then in the nightcap, the Memphis Express (0-1) will play host to the Arizona Hotshots (1-0).
Here’s how you can watch both games online.
Salt Lake City Stallions vs. Birmingham Iron
When: Saturday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. ET
Live Stream: TNT
Arizona Hotshots vs. Memphis Express
When: Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: NFL Network
Thumbnail photo via AAF Instagram (@theaaf)
