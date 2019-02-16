AAF Week 2 Live Streams: Watch Saturday’s Games Online

The Alliance of American Football received a little bit of attention in its opening week, and now we’ll see if AAF fever is a real thing.

Week 2 of AAF action will kick off this weekend, with two games Saturday and a pair more Sunday.

In the Saturday matinee, the Salt Lake City Stallions (0-1) will pay a visit to the Birmingham Iron (1-0). Then in the nightcap, the Memphis Express (0-1) will play host to the Arizona Hotshots (1-0).

Here’s how you can watch both games online.

Salt Lake City Stallions vs. Birmingham Iron

When: Saturday, Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Arizona Hotshots vs. Memphis Express

When: Saturday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NFL Network

Thumbnail photo via AAF Instagram (@theaaf)