Anthony Davis Rumors: Lakers, Pelicans Might Not Even Speak Before Trade Deadline

Well, the Los Angeles Lakers might have a problem or two on their hands.

It appears the Lakers’ pre-trade deadline pursuit of New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis will fall short. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Thursday that talks between the two teams have gone “dormant,” and it’s unlikely the clubs even speak before the 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Nearly 3 hours away from the NBA's trade deadline and … the Lakers-Pelicans talks on Anthony Davis are dormant, league sources tell ESPN. No communication, nor an expectation that they'll even speak today. Pelicans seem content to run out the clock. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2019

It might be an understatement at this point to say a trade seems like a long shot at best.

That would be great news for the Boston Celtics, who reportedly feel they have the best package of assets to acquire Davis in a trade this offseason. Because of Kyrie Irving’s contract, the Celtics can’t acquire Davis before the season ends, so they’re essentially stuck playing the waiting game with the Pelicans and Lakers. New Orleans, meanwhile, now gets to expand the market for Davis by including Boston, although Davis’ contract situation — he’s only signed through next season — could scare teams.

All of this could be terrible news for the Lakers, though. LA has been linked to Davis for almost two weeks now, and it’s not like the Lakers’ reported offers have been kept completely quiet. Magic Johnson and his team might have to mend some fences in the days, weeks and months following the deadline after reportedly dangling every player not named LeBron James in their pursuit of Davis.

Thumbnail photo via Jesse Johnson/USA TODAY Sports Images