Beanpot Preview 2019: Boston College Vs. Harvard Prediction, Key Players And More

The No. 19 Harvard Crimson will look to extend their season-high four-game winning streak Monday night when they take on the Boston College Eagles at TD Garden in a semifinal matchup of the 67th annual Beanpot tournament. Harvard currently has 11 Beanpot titles.

After an astounding run of six Beanpot championships in seven years (2010-16), BC hasn’t been able to hoist the pot trophy the last two years. If the Eagles don’t prevail in this year’s tournament, it’ll mark their longest drought in the Beanpot tournament since 2005-07.

Will Harvard keep the good times rolling, or will BC get back on track?

Here’s a preview of BC vs. Harvard.

Beanpot Records

Boston College: 78-54 record (538 goals for, 460 goals against) with 20 championships and 15 runner-up finishes.

Harvard: 55-77 record (480 GF, 519 GA) with 11 championships and 14 runner-up finishes.

Head-to-Head History

Boston College has had Harvard’s number of late. In their last five meetings, the Eagles have slipped up only once against the Crimson while outscoring them 20-10.

2018 Consolation: Harvard 5, BC 4 (OT)

2016 Semifinal: BC 3, Harvard 2

2015 Consolation: BC 3, Harvard 2 (OT)

2013 Semifinal: BC 4, Harvard 1

2010 Semifinal: BC 6, Harvard 0

2018-19 Season

The Eagles are in the midst of one of their most underwhelming seasons in recent memory. BC enters Monday’s contest sporting a subpar 9-12-3 overall record and isn’t ranked in the latest Division I poll. The Eagles, who currently sit in second place in Hockey East with a 9-4-3 record in conference play, have been solid at home (6-4-2) but have struggled on the road this season (3-8-1).

Harvard started its season off slow but has turned things up of late. The Crimson (11-6-3, 8-5-2 ECAC) enter Monday’s matchup having won their last four games, including a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory over No. 9 Clarkson University.

These teams haven’t played each other yet this season.

Key Players

David Cotton is a solid two-way center for the Eagles. He currently leads the team in goals (15) but also has gotten his teammates involved (nine assists). Cotton was selected in the sixth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Lewis Zerter-Gossage is one of the co-captains of the Crimson and a stalwart in what has become a very solid offense. Zerter-Gossage paces Harvard in goals (12) but also has dished out a few assists (4), showcasing his playmaking ability.

Prediction

Harvard wins 5-3.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images