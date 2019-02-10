Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Avalanche Lines, Pairings

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins play their second game of a back-to-back Sunday afternoon when they welcome the Colorado Avalanche to TD Garden.

Boston looks to carry its momentum from Saturday’s thrilling 5-4 overtime victory over the Los Angeles Kings into its second straight matinée contest. The B’s also hope to get their fourth win of their previous five games after an underwhelming 3-2-4 stretch.

Meanwhile, Colorado aims to get back in the win column after losing its last six games. The club hasn’t won since Jan. 19 against the Kings.

Bruce Cassidy essentially will tote out the same lines as Saturday, with the exception of Jaroslav Halak being between the pipes.

Here are the projected lines and defense pairings for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (30-17-8)

Brad Marchand — Patrice Bergeron — Danton Heinen

Peter Cehlarik — David Krejci — David Pastrnak

Jake DeBrusk — Sean Kuraly — Chris Wagner

Joakim Nordstrom — Noel Acciari — David Backes

Zdeno Chara — Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug — Kevan Miller

John Moore — Brandon Carlo

Jaroslav Halak

COLORADO AVALANCHE (22-22-10)

Gabriel Landeskog — Nathan MacKinnon — Mikko Rantanen

Alexander Kerfoot — JT Compher — Colin Wilson

Matthew Nieto — Carl Soderberg –Matt Calvert

A.J. Greer — Sheldon Dries — Sven Andrighetto

Ian Cole — Erik Johnson

Nikita Zadaorov — Tyson Barrie

Patrik Nemeth — Samuel Girard

Philipp Grubauer

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images